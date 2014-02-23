Setting Up Ubuntu VDS with Remote Desktop Access

Typically, SSD VDS are commonly used for hosting web resources or as auxiliary servers — mail, DNS, and so on. However, the capabilities of VDS are not limited to this; after all, it’s a full-fledged (though virtual) server where almost any applications can be utilized.

One of the use cases for VDS is creating a complete remote working environment with a browser, email client, instant messenger, and office applications. Let’s set up such a VDS with a desktop based on Ubuntu with VNC connection capability.

Step 1: Order a VDS

The first step is to order a VDS. It is recommended to choose a plan with 1024MB of memory or more, so modern graphical applications can function properly and quickly. For the operating system, select Ubuntu 12.xx — one of the most popular systems for use as a workstation with an easy-to-use interface. The installation takes some time, and upon completion, an email will be sent with the access parameters.

Step 2: Install Necessary Software

Connect to your SSD VDS using any SSH client, perform the installation, and launch the VNC server configurator:

apt-get install ubuntu-desktop gdm tightvncserver vncserver :1 -geometry 1024x768

The configurator will ask for a password for VNC — specify the password that you will use for the connection. Then create a special script that will ensure the VNC server starts when the virtual machine starts. Save the following script in a file named /etc/init.d/vncserver :

#!/bin/sh -e ### BEGIN INIT INFO # Provides: vncserver # Required-Start: networking # Default-Start: 3 4 5 # Default-Stop: 0 6 ### END INIT INFO PATH = " $PATH :/usr/X11R6/bin/" # The Username:Group that will run VNC export USER = "root" #${RUNAS} # The display that VNC will use DISPLAY = "1" # Color depth (between 8 and 32) DEPTH = "16" # The Desktop geometry to use. #GEOMETRY="<WIDTH>x<HEIGHT>" #GEOMETRY="800x600" #GEOMETRY="1024x768" GEOMETRY = "1280x1024" # The name that the VNC Desktop will have. NAME = "my-vnc-server" OPTIONS = "-name ${ NAME } -depth ${ DEPTH } -geometry ${ GEOMETRY } :${ DISPLAY }" . /lib/lsb/init-functions case " $1 " in start ) log_action_begin_msg "Starting vncserver for user '${ USER }' on localhost:${ DISPLAY }" su ${USER} -c "/usr/bin/vncserver ${ OPTIONS }" ;; stop ) log_action_begin_msg "Stopping vncserver for user '${ USER }' on localhost:${ DISPLAY }" su ${USER} -c "/usr/bin/vncserver -kill :${ DISPLAY }" ;; restart ) $0 stop $0 start ;; esac exit 0

Step 3: Set Up Automatic Start

Prepare everything necessary for the automatic start of the VNC server:

chmod +x /etc/init.d/vncserver update-rc.d vncserver defaults 99