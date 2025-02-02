Blog

Promotion of the Week: Last Winter’s ❄️ Month Celebration! 🎉🚀

Celebrate the end of winter with ITLDC's Last Winter’s Month Celebration! Enjoy 40% off new SSD VDS orders for a limited time.

Kovač
promo vds SSD winter sale discount hosting deal

Promotion of the Week: Last Winter’s ❄️ Month Celebration! 🎉🚀

Winter’s almost over, but we’re not done celebrating yet! To warm things up, ITLDC is dropping a deal hotter than your coffee on a Monday morning. Get ready for our “Last Winter’s Month Celebration” promo – because nothing says “goodbye, winter” like 40% off your new blazing-fast NVMe VDS! 🔥❄️

🗓️ Promo Details You’ll Actually Want to Read:

  • Start: Right now! (Yes, NOW.)
  • Ends: 9 February 2025, 23:59 UTC – so don’t snooze on it!
  • The Deal: 40% OFF all new SSD VDS orders with a 3-month initial term.
  • The Catch? Just the usual:
    • Limit 3 discounted VDS per account (because sharing is caring).
    • No stacking discounts – this one’s juicy enough on its own.
    • New orders only – so no sneaky upgrades, folks.

🚀 How to Get Your Hands on This Deal:

  • Choose your VDS plan. (Big? Small? We’ve got options.)
  • Hit that order button. No secret codes, no puzzles to solve – just click.
  • Pick your datacenter. We’ve got them all over the place.
  • Select your OS. Linux, Windows – whatever gets your server humming.
  • Set your order period to 3 months. That’s where the magic happens.
  • Pay using virtually ANY payment system. Seriously, we probably accept it.
  • Wait a few minutes (or just blink). Our deployment is that fast.
  • Boom – your blazing-fast NVMe VDS is ready to rock. 🎸

🤔 Why ITLDC?

  • Unmetered Traffic: Stream, transfer, and tunnel without limits.
  • Blazing Fast NVMe Storage: Because your data deserves the speed of light (or close enough).
  • Global Datacenters: Your VDS, wherever you need it.
  • Instant Deployment: No waiting, no wondering – just fast.

🎯 Hurry Up!

This isn’t one of those “forever” deals. Clock’s ticking until 9 February 2025, 23:59 UTC. Don’t be the person who sees this post on the 10th and goes, “Oops.”

Order now, save big, and celebrate the end of winter like a true hosting hero! ❄️🔥🚀

Need Help?

Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or issues.

Contact Support