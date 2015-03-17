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New Additions in EU2.SOF — New Dedicated Servers

Discover our latest dedicated servers in EU2.SOF, including the powerful EU2-I5-8 and budget-friendly EU2-G1610-4, designed for optimal performance and value.

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New Additions in EU2.SOF — New Dedicated Servers

In our European location, we have new additions — new servers with the most popular configurations available for order.

EU2-I5-8

The powerful EU2-I5-8 is back in stock, featuring:

  • Intel Core i5 processor (3.2 GHz, 4 cores)
  • 8 GB DDR3 RAM
  • Two 500 GB SATA3 disks
    This server is ideal for e-commerce, private virtualization, and web hosting, offering a leading price/performance ratio at just €49/month!

EU2-G1610-4

For those seeking affordability, check out the EU2-G1610-4,

  • Intel G1610 processor (2.6 GHz, 2 cores)
  • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
  • One 500 GB SATA3 disk
    This server is available for only €39/month and is perfect for website hosting, private VPNs, software development, and remote workplaces.

Included Features

All dedicated servers come with:

  • IPv4 and IPv6 addresses
  • Free ISPManager Lite
  • 100 Mbps connection (no restrictions)
  • Initial setup and data transfer assistance

Activation of your dedicated server typically takes just 10-15 minutes from the time of ordering.

Join us!

Need Help?

Our support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or issues.

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