Planned Maintenance Notification – EU3.RIX (Riga, Latvia)
We are notifying our customers about a scheduled maintenance at our EU3.RIX location in Riga, Latvia, aimed at addressing a potential power feed issue.
We would like to inform you about a scheduled maintenance for our EU3.RIX location in Riga, Latvia. This maintenance is necessary due to a potential issue identified with one of the power feeds. To prevent any unexpected disruptions in the future, we’ve planned proactive repair and replacement tasks.
🗓 Scheduled Date: February 5, 2025
⏰ Maintenance Window: 11:00 – 13:00 local Riga time (09:00 – 11:00 UTC)
⏱ Expected Downtime: 30-45 minutes (or less) for affected servers
What to Expect:
- Only a small number of servers will be affected during this maintenance.
- The expected downtime for impacted servers will be minimized as much as possible.
- Your data is completely safe – this maintenance will not affect data integrity or security.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. This maintenance is critical to ensuring the long-term stability and reliability of our infrastructure.
If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our support team.
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