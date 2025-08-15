💳 Payment Gateways Are Evolving – Here’s What You Need to Know

Big things are happening at ITLDC! As part of our ongoing reorganization (yes, the good kind), we’re updating and improving several of our payment systems. In most cases, everything will keep working smoothly – but there are a few small things to check, just in case.

Here’s the breakdown, quick and easy – just like our new gateways:

🏦 Bank Transfers in USD or EUR

If you’re a fan of classic bank transfers (solid choice), please note: from now on, payments must be made to ITLDC LLC using the bank details shown on your invoice.

⚠️ Sending payments to the old account? After August 15, 2025, they may be delayed or bounced back entirely. Nobody wants a rogue wire transfer, so double-check the details before hitting “send.”

💳 Using a Saved Card for Recurring Payments?

Heads up – saved cards from the old system can’t be transferred to the new one. If you’re using automatic payments, you’ll need to:

Delete or deactivate the old card (not required but recommended)

Add it again using the “Credit/Debit Cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay” option (USD or EUR preferred).

💡 Paying in another currency? No worries – your bank will handle the conversion as usual.

💼 Using Other Payment Methods?

Sit back and relax – all other supported systems have already been upgraded. If you’re paying with an alternative method, there’s nothing else you need to do.

The old payment systems will stay online until August 15, but we recommend switching to the updated options sooner rather than later. Future payments will be smoother, faster, and less likely to wander off into the void.

We appreciate your attention – and your payments! As always, our support team is here if you have questions, concerns, or just want to talk billing (we promise they won’t redirect you to the finance department… probably).

Thanks for growing with us! 🚀