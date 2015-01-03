New IPv4 Block in EU2.SOF

Our new location EU2.SOF is enjoying well-deserved popularity—after all, we offer very favorable conditions for dedicated server rentals (starting from €39.00) and SSD VDS based on KVM technology (starting from €3.50).

Today we added an additional range of IPv4 addresses—a completely new block 185.82.216.0/22 is now available in EU2.SOF. Addresses from this range are already being used for new orders. Join us!