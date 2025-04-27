🛠️ Mission Complete: NL Datacenter Maintenance Report!

Last week, while most people were enjoying spring picnics or arguing with AI over which pizza topping is best (spoiler: it’s not pineapple), our heroic ITLDC tech team was deep in the server racks of one of our Netherlands datacenter. And folks, it wasn’t just another day at the office – it was legendary maintenance mode. So, what exactly happened?

🚀 1. More NVMe VDS Nodes, Now With Extra Power

We’ve expanded our NVMe VDS cluster with brand-new Platinum-class nodes – and yes, they come turbocharged with 20Gbps uplinks. Whether you’re hosting a high-performance website, building an app, running a private VPN for your friends, or simply need a snappy remote desktop to conquer your day – this cluster is ready for everything you throw at it.

🧱 2. New LC-Class and E-Class Bare Metals

Say hello to a fresh batch of LC-class and E-class dedicated servers, now installed and locked ‘n’ loaded. These beauties come with NVMe or SSD storage, making them solid choices for any task – from hosting a small startup app to launching your next microservices empire. Instant deployment, solid performance, and no-nonsense pricing – that’s our jam.

🔥 3. The Beast Has Arrived: AMD EPYC with DDR5

Here’s the spicy part: we quietly rolled in a limited batch of new AMD EPYC servers. And when we say powerful – we mean “hold my coffee while I run a dozen containers” powerful. These beasts are running on the newest EPYC CPUs, backed by DDR5 RAM and blazing-fast NVMe storage. Perfectly positioned between our E-class and dual-CPU Xeon monsters, this is the balanced powerhouse your workload’s been dreaming of. Stay tuned – we’re preparing a full reveal with all the juicy details soon.

📦 What’s Next?

With our April upgrades in NL and DE datacenters now officially done, our techs are catching their breath – and maybe a sunburn – at our Miami HQ office. Don’t worry, they’re not just sipping piña coladas (well, maybe one). They’re also preparing for our next maintenance cycle and new location launches. Yes, that’s right – more datacenters are on the way. Because who doesn’t love a good global expansion?

Need ultra-fast NVMe VDS? Or maybe a shiny new dedicated server backed by real humans and high-performance CPUs? Now’s the perfect time to spin it up – we’ve got the gear, the speed, and the team.

Stay cool, stay connected ⚙️🌍