Critical 0-day Vulnerability in All Versions of Joomla
A critical 0-day vulnerability in all Joomla versions allows remote code execution. Users must update immediately to safeguard their websites.
Critical 0-day Vulnerability in All Versions of Joomla
On December 14, information was published about a new vulnerability in Joomla — a popular content management system (CMS). The classification of the vulnerability is critical, indicating an extremely high level of danger. It concerns the possibility of remote code execution in all versions of Joomla — from 1.5 to 3.4.
There is information that tools for exploitation are already available and attackers have begun to use this vulnerability. If you are using any version of Joomla for your website, immediately update the CMS.
Patches are available for both unsupported, outdated versions 1.5.x and 2.5.x, as well as for currently supported versions 3.x.
More details about the vulnerability:
- Sucuri: Critical 0-day Remote Command Execution Vulnerability in Joomla
- Sucuri: Joomla Remote Code Execution - The Details
- Joomla15.ru: Vulnerability in versions from 1.5 to 3.4.5
- Joomla Developer Network: Core Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Using Joomla? Update the CMS immediately!
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