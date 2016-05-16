IPv6 on VDS and Dedicated Servers — What Limitations Exist and Why

We often receive questions about how many IPv6 addresses can be obtained on SSD VDS or dedicated servers and what limitations exist. Let’s clarify this issue.

It seems that such requests often come from representatives of the account boosting automation industry for organizing IPv4-IPv6 proxy servers. Let’s set aside the justification and feasibility of such actions and talk about the technical aspects.

SSD VDS

This is a very inexpensive and therefore popular service with instant activation, wide capabilities, and excellent performance. However, providing a large number of IPv6 addresses within VDS is technically challenging. The current implementation of the virtual machine management system generates a separate filter in the network settings of the virtual machine for each assigned IPv4 and IPv6 address. A large number of filters significantly reduces the performance of the virtual machine, which is why there are specific limitations on ordering additional IPv6 addresses. We provide 16 IPv6 addresses for free upon service activation, and users can order an additional 16 addresses.

Dedicated Servers

On dedicated servers, it is much simpler. Any dedicated server has higher performance compared to VDS since the server bus resources and other hardware resources are entirely at the disposal of the dedicated server owner. Network devices, rather than the hypervisor’s network stack, control the usage of IP addresses. Therefore, we are ready to provide up to 2 IPv6 /64 ranges, or 18446744073709551616 × 2 addresses — which amounts to almost 37 quintillion addresses — for any dedicated server in all locations (except for US1.LAX). We are confident this is more than enough for any tasks both now and in the future 🙂

Want to start using SSD VDS or a dedicated server right now?

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