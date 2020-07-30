Happy System Administrator Day 2020!

Meet the 21st annual System Administrator Appreciation Day, hurray! Every year this international holiday becomes more popular, highlighting the selfless and heroic work of system administrators.

Congratulations to all sysadmins and DevOps! We give traditional gifts to our colleagues, the masters of servers, routers, and office printers. Let’s celebrate!

Special Deal for Sysadmins

In honor of System Administrator Appreciation Day, all SSD VDS in Europe, the USA, and Asia are now half price! To enable a 50% discount, just enter the coupon code SYSADMINDAY2020 at checkout. This offer applies to all tariff plans of virtual servers for orders placed for one month or longer (for SSD VDS 1G, a minimum order period of 3 months is required).

We recommend ordering virtual servers for longer periods—six or twelve months—to maximize your savings!

P.S. The discount code is valid until August 10, 2020, and the number of coupons is limited—so hurry! 🙂