Hallo Düsseldorf! ITLDC’s New Datacenter is Live! 🇩🇪

Guten Tag from ITLDC! We’re thrilled to announce our brand-new datacenter in Düsseldorf, Germany 🇩🇪 is officially open and ready for business! As always, you can expect German-grade quality and top-tier performance in this heart-of-Europe location.

What’s Waiting for You in EU9.DUS?

Need speed? We’ve got SSD and NVMe bare metal servers ready for immediate deployment. Our NVMe-based VDS are flying off the racks – seriously, they’re moving fast! Our Düsseldorf location offers optimized routing, ultra-low latency, and incredible bandwidth. If you loved our popular EU1.AMS 🇳🇱 location, you’ll love Düsseldorf. It’s the perfect addition to our European lineup!

And now, colocation services are also available! Got your own hardware? Reach out to our sales team and we’ll discuss the best colocation options for you.

Time to Celebrate – With Savings! 🎉

Use the code GERMANY at checkout to get incredible 30% off any virtual server or bare metal server in Düsseldorf for the next 7 days! Want to lock in those savings? Order for a year term and secure the discount for the long haul. Don’t forget – the GERMANY coupon is only valid for 7 days! So get those orders in and get your slice of EU9.DUS 🇩🇪 today.

Danke for choosing ITLDC for your cloud services. We’re thrilled to keep expanding across Europe, bringing you the best performance, reliability, and, of course, some gute Laune (good vibes)!