EU1.AMS – emergency maintenance

Update: Maintenance done. All services back to normal.

We just received notification from Serverius DC (EU1.AMS location) about additional power system emergency maintenance scheduled for tonight at 00:00 UTC (02:00 EEST). Detailed information about the reason for these emergency works is available at Serverius Notification.

Location: EU1.AMS

Maintenance Begin: 00:00 UTC

Expected Duration: Less than 1 hour

Services Affected:

VDS

Dedicated Servers

Colocation

Hosting

It’s expected that at least 50% of servers in Serverius DC1 will be powered off during maintenance works. Dedicated servers and VDS cluster nodes that were relocated today will not be powered off, but connectivity will be unavailable.

We apologize for any inconvenience.