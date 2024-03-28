Elevating Our Horizons: US2.EWR New Home, New Servers and EU Upgrades! 🚀

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital technology, staying ahead means constantly pushing the boundaries. At ITLDC, that’s exactly what we’re doing. Our latest achievement? A significant upgrade and migration for our US2.EWR datacenter, now settling into its new powerhouse home at Pure Voltage DC in New York.

US2.EWR: A New Chapter Begins 🗽

Led by our indomitable tech duo, Alex and Iurii, last month marked a pivotal moment with the successful migration and upgrade of our US2.EWR location. This move isn’t just a change of scenery; it’s a leap towards future-proofing our services and capacity. With an impressive expansion of our power capacity and a connectivity boost to fivefold, we’re now more equipped than ever to host projects of almost any scale.

Upgrades All Around: Hello, Xeon Gold! 💡

Our server lineup has received a significant boost as well. We’re introducing upgraded E-class servers, now built on the formidable Xeon Gold CPUs with NVMe technology. The new platforms aren’t just faster; they come with the potential to be upgraded to a staggering 512GB of memory—quadrupling the limit of the previous platform.

Whether you’re managing large databases, running a remote workspace, or pioneering AI-based projects, these servers are designed to catapult your projects to new heights of efficiency and reliability, available across most ITLDC locations, including the newly revamped US2.EWR.

But Wait, There’s More! 🌍

The spirit of innovation doesn’t stop with US2.EWR. We’re thrilled to announce the beginning of an extensive upgrade cycle for our EU datacenters. This initiative is poised to enhance our infrastructure and service offerings, ensuring that our clients in Europe and beyond continue to receive top-tier, cutting-edge cloud services.

Stay Tuned for More! 🔍

These developments are just the tip of the iceberg. With more servers on the way and continuous upgrades across our locations, ITLDC is on a mission to redefine what’s possible in the cloud services sphere.

We’re excited about the journey ahead and deeply grateful for the trust and partnership of our clients. Stay connected with us for more updates and thank you for being part of our growing ITLDC family!