Black Friday 2025: Honest Deals, Big Performance, Zero Marketing Witchcraft

Black Friday is back, and here at ITLDC we treat it like a little holiday. A holiday where you unwrap faster VDS, bigger servers, and real discounts that don’t require a calculator to believe.

You also know the other side of Black Friday – the day when websites transform into amateur illusionists. Prices quietly creep up midweek, do a little acrobatics on Thursday, and then land with a “60 percent off” sticker on Friday like nothing ever happened. At this point, even your grandmother is unimpressed.

But here at ITLDC? No dark rituals. No smoke and mirrors. No “was 9.99, now 9.98” clownery. We don’t raise prices before Black Friday because we like our reputation exactly how we like our servers: stable, clean, and without mysterious spikes.

And of course, we truly value our customers (fingers crossed you like us too). Even if you sometimes install WordPress plugins from 2014 and then ask why PHP is sad 🙂

So buckle up – the real discounts are here.

The Good Stuff: Real Black Friday Deals

1. SSD/NVMe VDS Deals – all 20 datacenters, no exceptions, no drama

Whether your project lives in Amsterdam, Sofia, Barcelona, Chicago, Miami or somewhere deep in a server rack guarded by a sleepy technician – every NVMe VDS gets the same love.

Here’s the tea:

- 45 percent off when ordering for 12 months (for all plans, including most popular NVME/SSD VDS 4G)

- 25 percent off when ordering for 6 months (save 1/4 – even for affordable VDS 2G)

Bigger VDS = bigger savings = bigger smile. Go wild. Spin up that monster NVMe plan. Host your next startup, your next blog, or your cat’s fan club.

2. Dedicated Servers – from tiny Xeon babies to dual socket dragons

Oh yes, the big iron is on sale too.

Choose anything from:

low cost single Xeon cuties (EU, US)

to dual socket beasts that look like they could run a small country (US)

to industrial-NVMe-backed monsters that boot faster than you say “sudo reboot now” (EU, US)

Order 3 months upfront and get 20 percent off your new dedicated server. Instant provisioning in many locations, no risks, no surprises, and full control. It’s like buying a battle tank but without the paperwork.

Black Friday Terms – simple, human, not written by a lawyer bot

Sale starts right now (yes, on a Tuesday, we know, but time is a construct)

(yes, on a Tuesday, we know, but time is a construct) Ends 02 December 2025 at 23:59 UTC

Order + payment must be completed inside this window

No refunds and no cancellations – all sales are final

Upgrades allowed, because growth is beautiful

No stacking discounts. If we stacked any more, accounting would throw sharp objects.

So… ready to upgrade your infrastructure life?

If you want:

real discounts

fast NVMe storage

spicy performance

and 24/7 tech support that drinks more coffee than legally recommended

This is your moment. Deploy a NVMe VDS, grab dedicated server, or adopt a new environment for that mysterious side project you swear you’ll finish someday.

Happy Black Friday 2025, friends. Time to upgrade your servers to the point where your old setup files a complaint about unfair competition 🚀