Billing System Update

We have scheduled a major update to the billing system at my.itldc.com, which will be carried out on March 15, 2017, between 08:00 and 15:00 UTC. During this time, the self-service system at my.itldc.com may be unavailable, and payments and service activations will experience some delays.

We recommend extending the services that expire on March 15-16 in advance. Technical support inquiries during the software update can be sent via the feedback form on our website or through the online chat.

Please also note that some payment systems may be unavailable for a short period (12-24 hours) after the update, particularly the automatic processing of BTC.

Detailed information about the work process will be published on the special website status.itldc.com. If you have any questions, please contact our technical support team; we will be happy to assist you.