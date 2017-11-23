Setting Up Your Own VPN Server Quickly and Easily: Installing Pritunl
Learn how to quickly set up your own VPN server using Pritunl on a VDS. This guide takes you step-by-step through the installation process, ensuring a secure connection.
Sunucular, ağlar, Linux ve sistemleri çalıştırırken öğrendiğimiz şeyler.
Learn how to quickly set up your own VPN server using Pritunl on a VDS. This guide takes you step-by-step through the installation process, ensuring a secure connection.
We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new data center, EU4.PRG, in Prague, Czech Republic, offering exceptional connectivity and advanced server solutions.
We are excited to announce the launch of our new datacenter, EU4.PRG, in Prague, Czech Republic, offering enhanced connectivity and high-performance servers.
Black Friday is here with a massive 60% discount on SSD VDS and dedicated servers. Take advantage of this limited-time offer!
Kick off Black Friday with a massive 60% off all SSD VDS! Enjoy high-speed virtual servers at unbeatable prices across multiple locations.
Google has launched Squoosh, a free online image optimizer that simplifies image manipulation and supports various formats.
Join our Halloween Sale from November 1st for spooky discounts on virtual and dedicated servers! Use code HALL0WEEN2018 for up to 50% off.
ITLDC is now part of the SPEED-IX traffic exchange, enhancing IP transit capacity and providing users with faster access to numerous content providers and telecommunication services.
A critical update for Vesta addresses new vulnerabilities exploited by attackers. Immediate action is recommended for users of the Vesta panel.
Celebrate Sysadmin Day with us! Join our appreciation for sysadmins dedicated to maintaining IT infrastructure, plus enjoy a special discount!
A new vulnerability in Vesta has led to reports of unauthorized access and deployment of mining software on servers. Immediate action is advised.
Set up a personal VPN server effortlessly with our SSD VDS and Streisand. Enjoy high-speed connectivity and multiple protocol options for secure browsing.
Celebrating 27 years of ITLDC, we reflect on our journey and offer exciting discounts on virtual servers!
This post outlines a vulnerability affecting the Vesta control panel and provides steps to treat the Trojan.DDoS_XOR malware in compromised servers.
Stay informed about ITLDC's network status and updates on service locations via our dedicated status page. Get timely information straight to your inbox!
We are excited to announce the launch of our new ITLDC data center SG1.SIN in Singapore, which offers optimized connectivity for users in Southeast Asia, India, China, and Australia. Enjoy high-speed SSD VDS solutions with special discounts available!
ITLDC launches SG1.SIN, a new datacenter in Singapore. Enjoy high-speed SSD VDS with optimized connectivity to the APAC region.
Celebrate the New Year with a 33% discount on SSD VDS and dedicated servers at ITLDC until January 15. Don't miss this chance to save big on top-tier hosting solutions!
ITLDC expands its footprint with a new data center in New Jersey, US2.EWR, offering excellent connectivity and a 40% discount on SSD VDS services.
Don't miss our Black Friday sale with a massive 60% discount on all SSD VDS! Offer ends December 3.
Take advantage of our Black Friday sale with a 60% discount on all SSD VDS orders! Secure your cloud-based virtual server today.