Halloween 2019 — We're Giving Discounts!
Take advantage of our Halloween sale with 50% off SSD VDS and dedicated servers for a limited time! Order now and save big!
Sunucular, ağlar, Linux ve sistemleri çalıştırırken öğrendiğimiz şeyler.
Take advantage of our Halloween sale with 50% off SSD VDS and dedicated servers for a limited time! Order now and save big!
Kick off Halloween with fantastic discounts on VDS SSDs and dedicated servers at ITLDC. Save up to 50% this week with code HALLOWEEN2019!
A critical vulnerability in Mikrotik devices allows attackers to gain control via exploited Winbox access. Immediate action is required to protect your network.
A recent report from Tenable reveals critical vulnerabilities in Mikrotik devices. Immediate updates are crucial to protect against potential attacks.
CentOS 8 has been released, offering a range of new features and improvements for users seeking a stable and reliable Linux distribution.
Our EU5.GDN data center in Poland has upgraded its network infrastructure, resulting in faster connections and enhanced performance for users across Eastern Europe.
Our Polish data center, EU5.GDN, has undergone a major network upgrade, enhancing speed and capacity for customers in Eastern Europe.
Celebrate System Administrator's Day with incredible discounts on VDS and dedicated servers! Use coupon code SYSADMINDAY2019 for 50% off your order.
Celebrate Sysadmin Day with a special 50% discount on VDS and dedicated servers! Use code SYSADMINDAY2019 to save big for the next week.
Explore our new dedicated servers powered by Intel Xeon E-2136 processors, now available in Poland. Experience enhanced performance and data security.
Introducing new dedicated servers powered by Intel Xeon-E CPUs at EU5.GDN, offering unparalleled performance, data security, and instant activation in Poland.
Learn how to install Google Chrome on a Windows-based VDS by adjusting Internet Explorer settings to bypass restrictions.
Learn how to safely extend the file system of a VDS after changing the tariff plan, ensuring no data loss.
We are excited to announce the launch of our new data center in Gdańsk, Poland - EU5.GDN! Offering SSD VDS, dedicated servers, and colocation services, we are ready to meet the increasing demand for hosting solutions in Europe.
We have launched our new EU5.GDN datacenter in Gdansk, Poland, offering SSD VDS, dedicated servers, and colocation services. Experience high-speed access and affordable solutions tailored for your needs.
CVE-2019-0708 is a critical RDP vulnerability in Windows that allows attackers to execute code without authorization. Immediate patch installation is essential for affected systems.
Learn how to manage Docker containers effortlessly with Portainer—a user-friendly interface to oversee your microservices and application deployments.
Spring is here! Enjoy a 50% discount on high-speed SSD VDS for all your project needs. Limited time offer from March 1 to March 15, 2019.
Take advantage of our Spring Sale with a 50% discount on high-speed SSD VDS plans! Perfect for hosting, developing, and data security.
Kick off the New Year with our amazing sale on high-speed SSD VDS solutions, featuring a 50% discount on your first order and professional support.
Enjoy a 50% discount on high-speed SSD VDS services during our holiday sale! Perfect for various applications and supported by top-notch technology.