How to renew a service

You can renew an active service through the ITLDC Customer Portal. After payment is completed, the service expiration date is extended automatically.

Renew your service

Log in to the ITLDC Customer Portal. If you have forgotten your password, use the password recovery option on the login page. From the main menu, open the relevant Products/Services section, such as Virtual Private Servers or Dedicated Servers. Select the service or active subscription that you want to renew. In the service management dashboard, click Renew. Select your preferred renewal period, such as 1 month or 3 months, and click Add to Cart. Complete the payment.

After the payment is completed, verify that the service expiration date has been extended by the selected renewal period.