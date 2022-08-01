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How to pay for a service using "Account balance"
Learn how to use your account balance to pay for services like ordering or renewing items.
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How to Pay for a Service Using Account Balance
STEP 1: To pay from “account balance”, firstly you need to refill your balance.
STEP 2: Order a service and go to the shopping cart. Click the pay button.
NOTE: This example shows how to order a service; however, you can apply this instruction to ordering new IPs, renewing services, etc.
STEP 3: Select payment method - Personal account and click on the Select button.
STEP 4: Click on the Place an order button.
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