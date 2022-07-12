How to Mount ISO Using IPMI

STEP 1: Firstly, you need to get into IPMI.

STEP 2: Click on the screen image on the main page.

STEP 3: The Java applet will launch as a separate window. In the “Virtual Media” menu, select the “Virtual Storage” item.

NOTE: You need to have Java installed on your computer.

STEP 4: Go to the “CDROM&ISO” tab.

STEP 5: In the drop-down list “Logical Drive Type”, select “ISO File”.

STEP 6: Now click on the “Open Image” button and select the disk image you want to mount.

STEP 7: Now press the “Plug in” button to mount the selected image.

STEP 8: To unmount the image, you will need to click on the “Plug Out”.