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Knowledgebase Getting Started Cloud & Virtualization

How to go to VMmanager

This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to access VMmanager through the ITLDC portal.

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vmmanager itldc virtual private servers access guide

How to go to VMmanager

STEP 1: You need to go to my.itldc.com.

STEP 2: Choose the category “Products/Services” and then click on “Virtual Private Servers” or another service.

Step 2 - Products/Services

STEP 3: Select a needed service.

Step 3 - Select Service

STEP 4: Click on the “To panel” button.

Step 4 - To Panel Button

NOTE: You are also receiving a link to VMmanager in your email after the activation of a service.

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Knowledgebase Getting Started Cloud & Virtualization