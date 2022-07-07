Changing an IP Address of a Service

In most cases, you cannot change the main IP address of the service. However, you have the following options:

Order an additional IP address and use it alongside the main one.

and use it alongside the main one. Use the additional IP address instead of the main one.

Steps to Order an Additional IP Address

Log in to your account. Navigate to the services section. Find the option to manage IP addresses. Select the option to order an additional IP address. Follow the prompts to complete your order.

Using the New IP Address

Update any necessary configurations to utilize the new IP address.

Ensure that any DNS records reflect the change if you decide to switch to the new IP address.

For more details, consult your service provider’s documentation or reach out to support for assistance.