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API for ordering SSD VDS
This guide details the API for ordering SSD VDS, including parameters, examples, and supported operating systems.
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api ssd vds order parameters scripts vds
Firstly, we recommend checking the official documentation of Billmanager. You can find more advanced and extended ways to use the API.
This article shows you the parameters of our services as well as examples of usage.
Parameters
Locations
|Location
|ID
|UA1.ITLDC (KHA)
|1
|EU1.ITLDC (AMS)
|7
|US1.ITLDC (LAX)
|8
|EU2.ITLDC (SOF)
|9
|EU3.ITLDC (RIX)
|10
|US2.ITLDC (EWR)
|11
|SG1.ITLDC (SIN)
|12
|EU4.ITLDC (PRG)
|13
|EU5.ITLDC (GDN)
|14
|US3.ITLDC (MIA)
|15
|EU6.ITLDC (GVA)
|16
|UA2.ITLDC (IEV)
|18
|US5.ITLDC (SEA)
|20
|US4.ITLDC (ORD)
|22
|EU7.ITLDC (BUC)
|24
Services
|Service
|ID
|SSD VDS 1G
|2607
|SSD VDS 2G
|2617
|SSD VDS 4G
|2627
|SSD VDS 8G
|2684
|SSD VDS 16G
|2637
|SSD VDS 32G
|2647
|SSD VDS 64G
|2657
|HD 500G
|2756
|HD 1000G
|2768
|HD 2000G
|2779
Operating Systems
|Operating System
|ID
|Alma Linux 8
|VM6_ISPsystem_Alma-Linux-8_33
|CentOS 7
|VM6_ISPsystem_CentOS-7_12
|CentOS 8 Stream
|VM6_ISPsystem_CentOS-8-Stream_29
|CentOS 9 Stream
|VM6_ISPsystem_CentOS-9-Stream_38
|Rocky Linux 8
|VM6_ISPsystem_Rocky-Linux-8_34
|Debian 10
|VM6_ISPsystem_Debian-10_14
|Debian 11
|VM6_ISPsystem_Debian-11_36
|Debian 12
|VM6_ISPsystem_Debian-12_273
|Ubuntu 18.04
|VM6_ISPsystem_Ubuntu-18.04_18
|Ubuntu 20.04
|VM6_ISPsystem_Ubuntu-20.04_25
|Ubuntu 22.04
|VM6_ISPsystem_Ubuntu-22.04_49
|Oracle Linux 8
|VM6_ISPsystem_Oracle-Linux-8_35
|Windows Server 2016
|VM6_ISPsystem_Windows-Server-2016_20
|Windows Server 2019
|VM6_ISPsystem_Windows-Server-2019_21
|Windows Server 2022
|VM6_ISPsystem_Windows-Server-2022_47
|FreeBSD 12
|VM6_ISPsystem_FreeBSD-12_30
|FreeBSD 13
|VM6_ISPsystem_FreeBSD-13_31
Example
This is an example of a script that can be used to order SSD VDS 2G. You can replace the values according to your needs.
#!/bin/sh
LOGIN=yourLogin
PASSWORD=yourPassword
DATACENTER=18
DOMAINNAME="test.domain.net"
PLAN=2617
OSTEMPLATE=VM6_ISPsystem_Alma-Linux-8_33
wget -O /dev/null \
"https://my.itldc.com/billmgr?authinfo=$LOGIN:$PASSWORD&func=vds.order.param&\
addon_1166=61&addon_1167=1&addon_1168=1&addon_1169=1&autoprolong=1&clicked_button=finish&\
datacenter=$DATACENTER&domain=$DOMAINNAME&itemtype=&newbasket=&ostempl=$OSTEMPLATE&\
period=1&pricelist=$PLAN&progressid=false&recipe=null&sfrom=ajax&skipbasket=on&sok=ok&project=1"
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