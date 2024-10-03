What We Did This Summer at ITLDC 🌞

Ah, summer – beaches, barbecues, and for us at ITLDC, flying thousands of miles, driving across multiple countries, and installing and maintaining hundreds of devices. You know, the usual! While most people were working on their tan, we were working on upgrades, migrations, and new setups. Here’s a quick look at our whirlwind summer of tech, travel, and yes, some pizza and prosciutto.

USA: Seattle Moves to a New Home 🏙️

First stop, Seattle. We migrated our entire Seattle location to a shiny new home and upgraded the networking core with brand-new hardware. Prepping for smooth onsite maintenance is never easy, but hey – we pulled it off, on time and without a hitch. And yes, we resisted the urge to stop by the Space Needle… barely. (Check ITLDC’s Seattle NVMe VDS and dedicated servers offers!)

Europe: An Epic Summer of Upgrades ✈️

Prague was first. We moved the entire location to new racks, replacing all networking and power gear in the process. From there, we hopped over to Riga to rebuild our EU3.RIX racks, adding 10x more redundant capacity. (And yes, we may have celebrated with some excellent burgers in downtown, but that’s beside the point).

Then came the Swiss-Italian adventure! We flew to Geneva 🇨🇭 to upgrade our location with the latest Juniper MX platform, and after enjoying some scenic Alps roads (who wouldn’t?), we set up the new Milan 🇮🇹 datacenter. Pizza at gas stations? Surprisingly good.

Netherlands: Sun, Maintenance, and Familiar Roads ☀️

Just a few weeks after Riga, we hit the road again – this time to the Netherlands. With the sun shining and familiar landscapes all around, we did our traditional maintenance across our Dutch datacenters and helped customers upgrade their colocated systems. It was the usual: fly, drive, work, repeat, but the weather made it a real treat!

Germany: Setting Up in Düsseldorf 🇩🇪

While part of the team was in the Alps, our other squad wasn’t checking out the legendary beer in Germany (we swear!). Instead, they were busy setting up our new Düsseldorf datacenter—please stand by for an official announcement. Another successful build, and plenty of bratwurst-free hard work.

Was It Easy? Nope. Was It Worth It? Absolutely.

This summer was a wild ride of hardware migrations, lost (and found) packages, upgrades, and new datacenters – but hey, we love the challenge. From Seattle to Prague, Geneva to Milan, and finally Düsseldorf, we’ve laid the groundwork for the next chapter in ITLDC’s journey.

Stay tuned for what’s next – we’re always on the move (literally and figuratively) 🧳

Cheers,

The ITLDC Team