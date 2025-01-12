Behind every smooth-running server is a team of tech wizards packing their bags, ready to ensure your services stay top-notch. This January, our amazing crew is on the move, tackling upgrades and maintenance across our global datacenters. Here’s what’s happening – spoiler alert: it’s all good news for you!

13–14 January: Chicago Gets a Boost (US4.ORD) 🌆✨

First up, we’re heading to the Windy City to power up our Chicago datacenter (US4.ORD). Our checklist includes:

Installing new network gear for even faster and more stable connectivity.

for even faster and more stable connectivity. Expanding our cloud services with additional virtualization nodes .

. Adding a fresh stock of E-class and LC-class dedicated servers – ready for immediate deployment.

Impact: Zero downtime. No interruptions expected – you’ll keep working while we keep upgrading.

14–16 January: Showtime in Los Angeles (US1.LAX) 🌴🎬

Our LAX datacenter (one of our most popular US locations, alongside Miami) is getting the VIP treatment. On the agenda:

Upgrading network hardware to handle growing traffic.

to handle growing traffic. Deploying new cloud host nodes for enhanced scalability.

for enhanced scalability. Restocking our famous DP-, E-class and LC-class bare metal servers to meet your demands.

Impact: None. It’s all happening backstage, so you can keep the show running without a hitch.

16–18 January: Big Moves in Sofia (EU2.SOF) 🏰🌍

Across the pond, our Sofia datacenter (EU2.SOF) is set for some routine magic:

Replacing top-of-the-rack switches with shiny new models.

with shiny new models. Doubling our 10G/40G port capacity to supercharge connectivity.

Impact: Minimal. You might notice a few seconds of packet loss during the switch replacements, but it’s nothing serious. Think of it as a quick pit stop for a long-term speed boost.

17–18 January: Routine Upgrades in Amsterdam (EU1.AMS) 🚲🌍

Meanwhile, another team will be busy in Amsterdam (EU1.AMS). While this maintenance isn’t flashy, it’s just as important:

Adding more servers to boost storage capacity.

to boost storage capacity. Performing routine upgrades and fixes to keep everything running smoothly.

Impact: None. Active services will remain uninterrupted.

Why This Maintenance Matters 🛠️

At ITLDC, we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve. These upgrades and fixes ensure:

Better Performance – Faster, more reliable networks and servers.

– Faster, more reliable networks and servers. Increased Capacity – Room for your growing needs.

– Room for your growing needs. Ongoing Reliability – Our infrastructure is future-proof and ready for anything.

A Round of Applause for Our Tech Heroes 👏🎸

Let’s take a moment to appreciate our on-the-go tech teams. These road warriors aren’t just tech experts – they’re logistics pros, suitcase-packing champions, and masters of mid-maintenance coffee runs. From tackling top-of-the-rack switches in Sofia to upgrading storage in Amsterdam, they’ve got you covered.

🎯 Host with ITLDC Confidence

With our global datacenters, premium infrastructure, and dedicated tech crews, you can rest easy knowing your services are in the best hands. Stay tuned for more updates, and let’s make January a month of seamless upgrades! 🚀✨