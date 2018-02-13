status.itldc.com — Stay Updated!

Our users need to know how their service provider operates—what the network state is, the status of locations, which works are scheduled, and which have been completed. That’s why we have a special website status.itldc.com to keep our partners and clients informed.

On this site, we publish detailed information about the state of all ITLDC locations—there are currently seven in different countries and on different continents. If any anomalies are detected, we promptly inform our users about the situation, providing extensive and maximally detailed information. During maintenance or upgrades of locations, we also publish notifications about the planned works—in other words, we do everything to ensure you have the most current information firsthand.

Of course, there’s no need to constantly check the status page—you can subscribe to receive updates and get concise, detailed information about changes at status.itldc.com via email. We recommend it—stay updated!