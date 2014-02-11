SSD VDS from ITLDC — Now in Europe!

We are pleased to announce that as of today, we have launched our own VDS cluster in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and are already accepting orders! Traditionally, we use the most modern equipment and SSD storage to ensure excellent quality, high performance, and ease of use.

The rates for SSD VDS have not changed — the minimum virtual server with 512MB of memory and 15GB of disk space costs only €3.50, which is approximately $4.73 or RUR165.09 at the current exchange rate.

You can order EU SSD VDS right now — the page with the description of the main parameters of our VDS is available at http://itldc.com/vds. For those who wish to test our VDS, there is an option to order for one day with the possibility of extension.

If you want to check the response speed (ping), use the address 217.12.200.200 for testing. You can use the convenient service Just-Ping.com for testing.

Join us!