SPRING2020: 50% Discount on All SSD VDS!

We start our traditional spring campaign – only until the end of May, all SSD VDS in our datacenters are cheaper by half. Let the sale begin!

Promotion terms are quite simple and understandable. All VDS SSDs from ITLDC in Europe, Asia, and the USA are available with a 50% discount. To avail this, specify the coupon code SPRING2020 when placing an order, after which special prices will be automatically applied. For SSD VDS 1G, the code works when ordering for 3, 6, or 12 months, while for other plans it applies starting with a minimum order of 1 month.

We remind you that for greater savings, you should order your new virtual server for the maximum possible period; it will be cheaper!

For those needing a dedicated server, pay attention to our super-offer for renting dedicated servers in Europe and the USA with high-speed duplicated SSDs or HDDs, Xeon E3 processors (8 threads), and 32GB ECC memory for only €49.90 per month! Order today, as the quantity is limited; you should hurry.

Save wisely. Join now!