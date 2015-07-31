Happy System Administrator Day!

As is known, on the last Friday of July, the whole world congratulates those people without whom the operation of websites, databases, and local and global networks would be impossible — system administrators.

Dear colleagues, we join in the congratulations! It is you, colleagues, who hold up the modern digital world, which has become familiar and convenient thanks to your work. Wishing you good health, fast pings, high uptime, and attentive users.

As a gift, we are pleased to offer a special coupon SYSADMINDAY, which guarantees a permanent 50% discount when ordering SSD VDS in any location! If you need a dedicated server — this coupon activates a special price with a 33% discount on any dedicated server of standard configuration. The promotion is valid until August 7, 2015, so hurry up :)

Happy System Administrator Day!