MySQL Data Replication in Master-Slave Mode

Data replication in MySQL is a simple mechanism that allows keeping identical, current tables in multiple locations without affecting the performance of the MySQL server. A particularly useful feature is that MySQL servers can be located in various locations—such as in different countries.

Let’s delve a little deeper into the scheme. Suppose we have a dedicated server or SSD VDS where our main (master) MySQL server is located. We want to implement a scheme with 1-2 additional secondary (slave) MySQL servers to solve the following tasks:

Increase data availability —even if something happens to the master server, an up-to-date copy of the data will be accessible without any loss.

—even if something happens to the master server, an up-to-date copy of the data will be accessible without any loss. Avoid overloading the master server with “heavy” operations —for example, backups of tables can be made from the slave without decreasing the performance of the master server.

—for example, backups of tables can be made from the slave without decreasing the performance of the master server. Use additional tools (like mysql-proxy) for reading data on slave servers while writing occurs on the master, creating a powerful scalable and distributed cluster.

Regarding configurations, slaves do not need to be as performant as masters. We successfully use setups where dedicated servers or high-performance VDS serve as masters, while slaves are mid-range VDS.

To avoid potential incompatibility, we recommend using the same version of the MySQL server on all nodes.

Configuration Steps

First, note that the file paths are specified for CentOS 6; there may be minor changes on other OS.

Master Server Configuration

On the master, specify the server ID and enable logging in the mysqld section of /etc/my.cnf: server-id=1 binlog-format = mixed log-bin=mysql-bin innodb_flush_log_at_trx_commit=1 sync_binlog=1 Then restart the MySQL server: service mysqld restart Create Slave User

Create a user for the slave to authenticate on the master server: CREATE USER 'slave101'@'2.2.2.2'; GRANT REPLICATION SLAVE ON *.* TO 'slave101'@'2.2.2.2' IDENTIFIED BY 'passw0rd'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; Replace 2.2.2.2 with the IP address of the slave server and set a more secure password than ‘passw0rd’. Create a Full Database Dump

Create a full dump of all databases: mysqldump --skip-lock-tables --single-transaction --flush-logs --hex-blob --master-data=2 -A > ~/master.sql View the beginning of the resulting file to note the values for MASTER_LOG_FILE and MASTER_LOG_POS : head -n80 ~/master.sql | grep MASTER_LOG Transfer Dump to Slave Server

Use SCP, FTP, or Rsync to transfer the dump to the slave server. While the dump is being copied, make changes to my.cnf on the slave server: server-id = 101 binlog-format = mixed log_bin = mysql-bin relay-log = mysql-relay-bin log-slave-updates = 1 read-only = 1 Restart the MySQL server on the slave, then load the data copy from the dump: mysql -u root -p < ~/master.sql Start Data Replication

To begin data replication, execute the following SQL command in the MySQL console on the slave: CHANGE MASTER TO MASTER_HOST='1.1.1.1', MASTER_USER='slave101', MASTER_PASSWORD='passw0rd', MASTER_LOG_FILE='XXX', MASTER_LOG_POS=YYY; START SLAVE; Replace 1.1.1.1 with the IP address of the master server, use the created password, and replace XXX and YYY with the log file name and position. Check Replication Status

The setup is now complete, and you can check the synchronization status with: SHOW SLAVE STATUS \G Check that Last_Error is empty and that Read_Master_Log_Pos is increasing as the master server is active.

In conclusion, data replication does not replace the need for backups. If a table is deleted or altered due to error, changes are reflected on slave servers almost instantly, making recovery impossible. Always ensure backups are made, which can be done from any slave without compromising master performance.

P.S. While preparing this note, I referred to a valuable post: Setting up MySQL replication without the downtime by Bryan Kennedy.