New Additions in EU2.SOF — New Dedicated Servers

In our European location, we have new additions — new servers with the most popular configurations available for order.

EU2-I5-8

The powerful EU2-I5-8 is back in stock, featuring:

Intel Core i5 processor (3.2 GHz, 4 cores)

8 GB DDR3 RAM

Two 500 GB SATA3 disks

This server is ideal for e-commerce, private virtualization, and web hosting, offering a leading price/performance ratio at just €49/month!

EU2-G1610-4

For those seeking affordability, check out the EU2-G1610-4,

Intel G1610 processor (2.6 GHz, 2 cores)

4 GB DDR3 RAM

One 500 GB SATA3 disk

This server is available for only €39/month and is perfect for website hosting, private VPNs, software development, and remote workplaces.

Included Features

All dedicated servers come with:

IPv4 and IPv6 addresses

Free ISPManager Lite

100 Mbps connection (no restrictions)

Initial setup and data transfer assistance

Activation of your dedicated server typically takes just 10-15 minutes from the time of ordering.

Join us!