Planned Maintenance Notification – EU3.RIX (Riga, Latvia)

We would like to inform you about a scheduled maintenance for our EU3.RIX location in Riga, Latvia. This maintenance is necessary due to a potential issue identified with one of the power feeds. To prevent any unexpected disruptions in the future, we’ve planned proactive repair and replacement tasks.

🗓 Scheduled Date: February 5, 2025

⏰ Maintenance Window: 11:00 – 13:00 local Riga time (09:00 – 11:00 UTC)

⏱ Expected Downtime: 30-45 minutes (or less) for affected servers

What to Expect:

Only a small number of servers will be affected during this maintenance.

The expected downtime for impacted servers will be minimized as much as possible.

- Your data is completely safe – this maintenance will not affect data integrity or security.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. This maintenance is critical to ensuring the long-term stability and reliability of our infrastructure.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our support team.