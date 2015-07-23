New Dedicated Servers in Europe

We have added new servers to our second European location — our most popular configurations of dedicated servers are now available for order.

The traditional best-seller — Intel Core i5 with 8GB of fast DDR3 RAM and two 500GB SATA disks. Special promotional price with coupon SUMMERSALE — EUR44.10. The application areas for these servers include website hosting, small private VDS nodes, and ‘workhorses’ for developers.

For applications where more memory is required and where additional processing power would be beneficial, an excellent choice is the Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and two disks of either 500 or 1000GB. This configuration is slightly more expensive (EUR71.10 with coupon SUMMERSALE), but the increased resources allow for significantly greater load handling.

In the case where a dedicated server is needed at the price of VDS, a justified option would be the Intel G1610 with 4GB DDR3 and a 500GB SATA disk — only EUR35.10 per month! This server is suitable for robust VPN services, CDN nodes, and website hosting — it can handle it all.

Discounted Dedicated Servers!

Order any dedicated server or SSD VDS, enter the coupon SUMMERSALE and a permanent 10% discount is in your pocket! If needed, our technical support service will assist with data migration and initial server setup. Join us!

Traditionally, we provide a free ISPManager Lite control panel with each server, unlimited 100Mbps port with premium quality. Our system administrators will also assist with data migration, setup, and optimization of the operating system, if necessary.