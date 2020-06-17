New FreeBSD 11.4 Release

Eleven months after the release of 11.3 and seven months since the release of 12.1, FreeBSD 11.4 is now available for the amd64, i386, powerpc, powerpc64, sparc64, aarch64, and armv6 architectures (including Raspberry Pi B, Raspberry Pi 2, and other specialized platforms). Additionally, images are prepared for virtualization systems (QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, raw).

FreeBSD 11.4 will be the last release in the 11.x series. Support for the 11.3 release will end in three months, while support for FreeBSD 11.4 and the entire 11-STABLE branch will last until September 30, 2021. The FreeBSD 12.2 release is expected on October 27.

Key new features:

The Clang, libc++, compiler-rt, LLDB, LLD, and LLVM components have been updated to version 10.0.

ZFS has been enhanced to allow renaming bookmarks on snapshots. Latencies for synchronous writes of 128KB blocks have been reduced.

The certctl utility for managing certificates and revocation lists has been included.

Support for CGN subnets (Carrier Grade NAT, RFC 6598) has been added to the libalias library and the ipfw packet filter.

The camcontrol utility now supports Accessible Max Address Configuration (AMA) and implements the “modepage” command to add block descriptors.

The YPMAXRECORD parameter in the yp subsystem has been increased from 1M to 16M for compatibility with Linux.

A detach_kernel_driver command has been added to the usbconfig utility.

The jot utility now has the ability to output an infinite stream of random data within specified bounds.

The freebsd-update utility has added new commands updatesready for checking the completion of updates installation and showconfig for displaying configurations.

Flags “-n” and “-q” have been implemented in crontab to disable email sending and logging output during command execution.

A dump_stats command has been added to usbconfig.

In fsck_ffs and newfs, the search for backup superblock information for drives with sector sizes larger than 4K (up to 64K) has been refined.

The env command now includes “-L” and “-U” flags for setting the environment for a specified user from login.conf files and ~/.login_conf.

Support for property-based filters has been added to syslogd filters.

The netatalk protocol has been removed from the network services database (/etc/services).

The ng_nat driver has been enhanced with support for attachment to Ethernet interfaces.

Hardware support has been updated; the snd_hda sound driver now supports Intel Cannon Lake chips. Support for JMicron JMB582 and JMB585 AHCI controllers has been added, along with D-Link DWM-222 LTE modem support.

The crypto driver issues a warning about the impending deprecation of several algorithms.

Source: OpenNet.

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