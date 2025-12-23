🎄 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from ITLDC!

Christmas and New Year are already peeking through the rack doors, and before everyone disappears into family dinners, travel chaos, and that strange week where time loses all meaning, we want to pause for a moment and say something simple and very real.

Thank you.

To our customers, partners, suppliers, resellers, and friends – thank you for trusting us with your infrastructure, your data, and sometimes your sleep schedule. We genuinely appreciate every project you run with us and every challenge we solve together.

This year was intense in the classic sysadmin way. New locations came online, hardware was deployed, networks expanded, and a truly impressive amount of coffee was converted into uptime. There were late-night maintenance windows, careful migrations, and those moments when everyone goes quiet while the last command runs.

Even with DRAM prices jumping by 500%, NVMe modules becoming harder to find than a free IP block, and supply chains behaving like an unstable release candidate, none of that managed to kill our Christmas mood 🙂 The servers kept humming, backups did their thing, monitoring stayed green, and the holiday spirit remained fully replicated.

What stayed constant is how we work. We kept building fast, reliable infrastructure, rolling out VDS and dedicated servers with NVMe and SSD storage, pushing AMD and Intel CPUs hard, and keeping provisioning truly instant.

Looking ahead, the new year brings more capacity, more locations, more automation, and more performance. Fewer bottlenecks, fewer compromises, and definitely fewer reasons to stare at I/O wait graphs at 2 AM. We’re excited about what’s coming and even more excited to build it together with you.)

Thank you for being part of the ITLDC family and for trusting us year after year. Whether you’re hosting a growing business, a VPN, an AI experiment, or that one legacy app everyone is afraid to reboot, we’re proud to be your infrastructure team.

🎄 Merry Christmas

🎆 Happy New Year

💙 With love and respect from the ITLDC team

Enjoy the holidays. We’ll keep the lights on, the fans spinning, and the uptime steady.