Mega Sale — i5/8/2×500 for only €49 a month!

We announce the start of a special promotion — the mega sale of dedicated servers featuring the popular configuration i5-8!

Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores/4 threads, 3.1GHz)

Intel Core i5 (4 cores/4 threads, 3.1GHz) Performance Index: SysBench 2900, UnixBench 4985.5

SysBench 2900, UnixBench 4985.5 Memory: 8GB DDR3

8GB DDR3 Storage: 2 SATA3 disks, 500GB each

2 SATA3 disks, 500GB each IP Addresses: 2 IPv4 with full IPv6 support

2 IPv4 with full IPv6 support Control Panel: ISPManager4 Lite available for free installation

Each server includes:

Remote power management

Free IP KVM

Automatic operating system installation

Unlimited 100Mbps premium quality connection

The special rental price for such a server is only €49 ($67, ₴794, ₽2384) per month. Additionally, we offer discounts for 3, 6, or 12-month payments!

Join us!