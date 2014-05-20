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Mega Sale — i5/8/2×500 for only €49 a month!
Take advantage of our mega sale on dedicated servers featuring the popular Intel Core i5 configuration for just €49 per month! Enjoy top specs and additional perks.
Dmytro
server sale dedicated hosting Intel i5 cloud infrastructure virtualization remote management
Mega Sale — i5/8/2×500 for only €49 a month!
We announce the start of a special promotion — the mega sale of dedicated servers featuring the popular configuration i5-8!
Specifications:
- Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores/4 threads, 3.1GHz)
- Performance Index: SysBench 2900, UnixBench 4985.5
- Memory: 8GB DDR3
- Storage: 2 SATA3 disks, 500GB each
- IP Addresses: 2 IPv4 with full IPv6 support
- Control Panel: ISPManager4 Lite available for free installation
Each server includes:
- Remote power management
- Free IP KVM
- Automatic operating system installation
- Unlimited 100Mbps premium quality connection
The special rental price for such a server is only €49 ($67, ₴794, ₽2384) per month. Additionally, we offer discounts for 3, 6, or 12-month payments!
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