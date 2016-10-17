A Simple Way to Connect via RDP to Linux VDS

From time to time, our users face the task of organizing a remote workplace on SSD VDS. Using Windows Server 2008R2 or 2012R2 can be optimal, as we provide official commercial licenses for these operating systems at an attractive price of EUR 12.99 per month. However, to run applications like Chrome, Firefox, or an email client, a free Linux system is often sufficient.

Previously, we wrote about how to prepare an SSD VDS with Ubuntu and RDP connection support. Below is a significantly simpler option for preparing a remote workplace on SSD VDS with CentOS 7.

Getting Started

First — order an SSD VDS in any location and choose CentOS 7 as the operating system. We recommend selecting a plan with 1GB of RAM or more, as modern applications are quite memory-intensive. The installation occurs quickly, and within a few minutes, your virtual server will be activated, and information about the IP address and root password will be sent to your email.

Execute Commands

Now, you need to execute a few commands in the command line. For this, use any SSH client — Windows users usually prefer Putty, while Mac and Linux users can utilize the built-in terminal. Connect to your new SSD VDS and enable the necessary repositories:

rpm -Uvh https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/7/x86_64/e/epel-release-7-8.noarch.rpm rpm -Uvh http://li.nux.ro/download/nux/dextop/el7/x86_64/nux-dextop-release-0-5.el7.nux.noarch.rpm

Next, install the graphical environment and xrdp server:

yum -y groups install "GNOME Desktop" yum -y install xrdp tigervnc tigervnc-server tigervnc-server-module xorg-x11-fonts-Type1 firefox

Set GNOME as the default environment:

touch /etc/sysconfig/desktop ; echo "''PREFERRED=gnome''" > /etc/sysconfig/desktop

Activate the necessary services and disable the firewall:

systemctl enable xrdp.service systemctl start xrdp.service systemctl stop firewalld systemctl disable firewalld systemctl restart xrdp.service

Connect via RDP

The setup is complete. Start your favorite RDP client, specify the VDS IP address as the remote server, and connect. Windows users can use “Remote Desktop Connection” (Start — Run — type “mstsc” and hit Enter), while Mac users can utilize the free Microsoft Remote Desktop.

Start Using SSD VDS Now!

Order any virtual server on SSD drives, enter the coupon LINUX-RDP, and a permanent 10% discount will be available! If needed, our technical support team can assist with the installation of the panel and initial server setup. Join us!