Migrating a WordPress Site to VDS with NGINX
Learn to migrate your WordPress site to a VDS with NGINX for improved performance and customization.
Migrating a WordPress Site to VDS with NGINX
Despite the existence of commercial and free server control panels, in certain cases it makes sense to use a custom solution and host websites on a manually configured server or VDS. A control panel requires resources to function and does not always allow for fine-tuning.
If you can use the Unix command line and text editors for configuration files, let’s migrate a WordPress blog to a VDS or dedicated server while speeding up our website.
Setting Up the VDS
First, order an SSD VDS with CentOS as the OS. In about 5 minutes, the server will be ready for configuration.
Update installed packages and remove default iptables rules:
iptables -F
service iptables save
yum -y update
Change the iptables settings and restart the SSH server:
sed -e 's/^#Port 22$/Port XXXX/g' -ibak /etc/ssh/sshd_config
service sshd restart
Verify access using the new SSH port before rebooting the VDS:
reboot
Installing Necessary Components
Install PHP-FPM, NGINX, and MySQL:
rpm -Uvh http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/6/x86_64/epel-release-6-8.noarch.rpm
rpm -Uvh http://rpms.famillecollet.com/enterprise/remi-release-6.rpm
yum --enablerepo=remi install nginx mysql mysql-server php-fpm php-mysql php-gd
service mysqld start
Set the MySQL root password and secure the installation:
/usr/bin/mysql_secure_installation
MySQL Secure Installation Steps
- Enter current password for root (press enter for none)
- Set root password
- Remove anonymous users
- Disallow root login remotely
- Remove the test database
- Reload privilege tables
Create Website Directory
Create the directory for the website:
mkdir -p /var/www/blog.net
Create the virtual host configuration file for NGINX:
server {
listen 80;
server_name blog.net www.blog.net;
root /var/www/blog.net;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
gzip on;
gzip_buffers 16 8k;
gzip_comp_level 4;
gzip_http_version 1.0;
gzip_min_length 1280;
gzip_types text/plain text/css application/x-javascript text/xml application/xml application/xml+rss text/javascript image/x-icon image/bmp;
gzip_vary on;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$args;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
root /var/www/blog.net;
fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
fastcgi_intercept_errors on;
include fastcgi_params;
}
location ~* \.(js|css|png|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico)$ {
expires 30d;
log_not_found off;
}
}
Configure PHP-FPM
Change the user in PHP-FPM configuration:
sed -e 's/ = apache$/ = nginx/g' -ibak /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf
Enable auto-start for necessary components:
chkconfig --levels 235 mysqld on
chkconfig --levels 235 nginx on
chkconfig --levels 235 php-fpm on
service php-fpm start
service nginx start
echo "<?php phpinfo(); ?>" > /var/www/blog.net/phpinfo.php
Access
http://ip-address-of-server/phpinfo.php to verify PHP setup.
Create and Configure Database
Create the database (replace XXXX with the MySQL password):
mysqladmin -uroot -pXXXX create blogdb
Add a new user with privileges:
CREATE USER 'bloguser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'PaSsWoRd';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON blogdb.* TO 'bloguser'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Set File Permissions
Set the correct permissions:
chown -R nginx:nginx /var/www/
Check website functionality and point your domain to the IP. Enjoy the improved speed!
Useful Links
- tools.pingdom.com - Check website loading speed.
- just-ping.com - Check IP visibility.
- checkgzipcompression.com - Check gzip compression.
- dnssy.com - Online DNS test.
- Nginx Documentation
- Web Server with Nginx and PHP-FPM
Addendum
Consider disabling certain PHP functions for security:
php_admin_value[disable_functions] = dl,exec,passthru,shell_exec,system,proc_open,popen,curl_exec,curl_multi_exec,parse_ini_file,show_source
Set
security.limit_extensions = .php .php3 .php4 .php5 in PHP-FPM configuration.
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