Dedicated Servers in the Netherlands — Available Now!

Another stage of our expansion is ready — we are happy to announce the start of sales of dedicated servers at our location in the Netherlands. We have taken several steps to ensure that the traditionally high quality of our services and convenience of use are even better. So, let’s describe some key features and technologies implemented at our European facility:

Automatic installation within 5-15 minutes. Full support for CentOS 6, Debian 7, Ubuntu 12, and Ubuntu 13. The list of operating systems available for automatic installation will continue to grow. Dedicated IP KVM, power management, and Virtual Media. Access to the system console at any time, install the required OS from your disk image, reboot, or perform server diagnostics. Premium level Internet access. We do not cut corners on the quality of external links, ensuring the best response times and effective bandwidth for our clients. Excellent connectivity with Russia, Ukraine, Europe, and the USA — without exceptions! Free pool of servers for orders. We ensure that popular server configurations are always available, and that the time between payment and receiving access parameters for your new server is minimized.

Traditionally, we offer free configuration services for all dedicated servers, installation of the ISPManager control panel, data migration, and subsequent support. We guarantee comfortable and pleasant operation, join us!

P.S. We would like to highlight the high level of protection for your data under the liberal legislation of the European Union.