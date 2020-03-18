Covid-19: Ensuring Service Accessibility and Features of ITLDC Data Center Visits

The health and safety of our clients and employees is our top priority. We are taking additional steps to ensure the safety of our staff and customers amid the current situation due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We ask you to be aware of some limitations and features related to ensuring the continuity of service operations at this time.

In all countries where our data centers are located, quarantine measures and other restrictions have been implemented. Where possible, our employees are working remotely. On-call shifts at some data centers are available in a limited capacity, depending on the conditions and directives of government authorities.

Please note that delivery times for components and other cargo, as well as service execution periods for remote hands, may take slightly longer than usual.

We specifically point out the changes in data center visit procedures. We ask that if possible, visits to data centers for work be avoided and that remote hands services be utilized instead. If maintenance can be postponed, we recommend scheduling for another date. In any case, our staff and data center engineers are ready to provide full assistance where necessary. Please contact our support service for more information.

We thank you for your trust, understanding, and participation in ensuring the safety of everyone around.