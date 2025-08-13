💳 Can I Pay with a Card in CZK, UAH, or Galactic Credits?

One of the most popular questions in our support inbox:

“My card is in [insert currency of choice] – can I still pay for ITLDC services if your gateway charges in EUR or USD?”

Short answer: Yes. Absolutely. 100%.

Long answer: Grab a coffee, because we’re about to take a quick trip under the hood of international payments.

🛠 What Happens When You Pay in Another Currency?

Imagine your card lives in a small, cozy world of CZK or UAH, and suddenly you tell it:

> “Hey buddy, we’re paying an invoice in EUR.”

Your card panics for 0.0001 seconds, then says:

> “No problem, I’ll call the bank!”

Here’s the magic sequence:

Our gateway (Stripe) sends a payment request in EUR or USD (depending on what you choose in the ITLDC portal). Your card accepts the charge in its local currency but needs to convert it to match our invoice currency. Your bank does the currency conversion using its own rate + (sometimes) a small fee for foreign transactions. Done. The money flies through the interbank galaxy, lands in our account in EUR/USD, and your service is activated instantly.

⚠️ Things to Know Before You Swipe

Conversion rate and fees are set by your bank , not by ITLDC.

are set by , not by ITLDC. In most cases, the process is automatic and happens in milliseconds.

and happens in milliseconds. If your card supports international payments, you’re good to go.

No need for magic spells, no need for a local currency gateway. ITLDC + Stripe = smooth global payments.

TL;DR

Yes, you can pay in almost any card currency (CZK, UAH, PLN, HUF, even Mongolian tugrik). Your bank does the conversion, we just process the amount in EUR/USD. Simple, fast, and no headaches (except for your bank fees, but that’s between you two 😉).

✅ Ready to pay? Head to my.itldc.com and pick Credit/Debit Cards (supports Apple Pay & Google Pay too).