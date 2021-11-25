Black Friday 2021 – Discounts Up to 50% on All SSD VDS!

Black Friday has officially started! Over the next few days, until 00:00 Monday, there are special prices for ordering and renewing any ITLDC’s SSD VDS plans for 1 year – with a discount of up to 50%!

You do not need any coupons, additional requirements, or special actions – order any configuration of SSD VDS, set the order period for 1 year, and your new server will be added to the cart with this insane discount!

Do not forget to read the terms of ordering promotional services. Happy and smart shopping on Black Friday!