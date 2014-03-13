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Serwery, sieci, Linux i rzeczy, których uczymy się podczas utrzymywania systemów.

Centos 7: Ready for Use

Discover the key features of CentOS 7, the latest version of the popular Linux distribution built on RHEL 7. This release brings significant improvements and support for new technologies.

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Linux Distribution Open Source Server Management System Updates Containerization

Server or VDS Monitoring: Munin

Munin is a straightforward monitoring tool for UNIX systems, allowing users to visualize system parameters like CPU load and memory usage. Its simple installation makes it accessible for effective server monitoring.

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server monitoring performance monitoring system visualization Linux open-source tools

Windows Server Licenses for Our Users

Rent Microsoft Windows Server licenses with full support and updates. Choose from Standard, Essential, or Datacenter Editions to meet your needs.

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Windows Server software licensing cloud solutions IT support server management

Mega Sale — i5/8/2×500 for only €49 a month!

Take advantage of our mega sale on dedicated servers featuring the popular Intel Core i5 configuration for just €49 per month! Enjoy top specs and additional perks.

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server sale dedicated hosting Intel i5 cloud infrastructure virtualization remote management

ZPanel — Free Hosting Control Panel

ZPanel is a free hosting control panel that simplifies server management with essential features like domain management, FTP, and database handling.

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ZPanel control panel free hosting server setup website management VPS Linux

Storing Backups in Dropbox

Learn how to securely store backups in Dropbox using the backup-manager script. This guide covers installation, configuration, and automation steps.

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data backup cloud solutions Linux scripts file storage

Vulnerability in OpenSSL "Heartbleed"

Heartbleed is a critical OpenSSL vulnerability that allows attackers to access sensitive data. Immediate action is required to update affected systems.

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OpenSSL Heartbleed cybersecurity security best practices vulnerabilities system administration

Google Authenticator: Securing SSH

This guide explains how to enhance SSH security by integrating Google Authenticator for two-factor authentication, covering installation, configuration, and recommendations for secure access.

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SSH Two-Factor Authentication Security Best Practices Server Hardening

Taking Orders — SSD VDS in the USA

Our VDS cluster in Los Angeles offers fast virtual servers at competitive prices, utilizing the latest technology for optimal performance.

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virtual servers SSD hosting KVM virtualization unlimited traffic website migration IT infrastructure

Popular about iptables

Explore the powerful tool iptables in Linux for traffic management, covering its basic commands and practical use cases.

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iptables firewall Linux administration network security traffic management command line system security

Linux iptables basics

Learn the basics of using iptables for traffic control and security in Linux. This guide covers essential commands and configurations to manage firewall rules effectively.

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firewall iptables linux network security traffic control system administration

Treating Your Server from Ebury

Learn how to effectively treat and secure your server from the Ebury SSH RootKit, including detection and removal steps.

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Ebury RootKit SSH security malware removal server security Linux Trojan

Vesta CP — Free Server Control Panel

Explore Vesta CP, a free, user-friendly server control panel that simplifies server management tasks for both beginners and experienced users.

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Vesta CP server control panel open-source software web hosting Linux