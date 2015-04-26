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Serwery, sieci, Linux i rzeczy, których uczymy się podczas utrzymywania systemów.

New Dedicated Servers in US1.LAX and EU1.AMS

Explore our latest batch of dedicated servers in US1.LAX and EU1.AMS, featuring powerful Intel processors and robust management solutions.

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dedicated servers server management VPS solutions data center technology Intel processors

Updated DNS Hosting — ITLDC.DNS

We have enhanced our DNS hosting service with new servers across diverse regions, improving performance and request handling for our clients.

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DNS Hosting Domain Management Server Performance Traffic Exchange Network Security

Critical Update for ISPManager4 4.4.10.25

A critical update for ISPManager4 has been released to address security vulnerabilities associated with local user management.

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ISPManager security vulnerability software patch user management CMS attacks brute force

DNS Server BIND Vulnerability CVE-2015-5477

This article discusses the critical vulnerability CVE-2015-5477 in BIND, which can lead to denial of service attacks. Users are urged to update their systems promptly.

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BIND DNS vulnerabilities CVE-2015-5477 DoS attacks network security ISC patch management

Happy System Administrator Day!

Celebrate the unsung heroes of IT on System Administrator Day! Enjoy special offers and discounts for dedicated servers and SSD VDS.

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System Administration IT Professionals Discount Offers Tech Community

New Dedicated Servers in Europe

Explore our new dedicated server offerings in Europe, featuring various configurations to meet diverse hosting needs. Limited-time discounts available!

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dedicated hosting server configurations VDS SSD servers European hosting tech promotions data migration

Spam Mailing — What to Do?

Learn how to identify and resolve spam mailing issues on your server.

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spam prevention server security CMS vulnerabilities email management rootkit detection technical support

Can I Host a Tor Exit Node?

Explore the implications and requirements of hosting a Tor Exit Node with our technical support's insights.

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Tor Network Exit Node Web Hosting Data Privacy Anonymous Browsing

How to Contact Technical Support?

Learn how to effectively contact technical support to ensure quick and accurate assistance. Follow our guidelines to streamline your request process.

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customer support issue resolution technical assistance support tickets troubleshooting