Discounts 11.11 — Preparing for Black Friday!

As you know, this year, Friday, November 11, can be considered the official start of a long marathon of special prices, which usually lasts at least until the New Year holidays. We have prepared some nice discounts on our most popular services.

Let’s start with virtual servers with fast SSD drives, unlimited traffic, powerful processors, and, of course, instant professional support. When ordering any new SSD VDS, use the special code 11-SALE-11 and a permanent 25% discount will be applied automatically.

Need more power? From November 11 to November 18, 2016, dedicated servers in the locations EU2.SOF, UA1.KHA, and US1.LAX are also available with a 15% discount, which applies for the entire order duration. The coupon hasn’t changed — the code 11-SALE-11 includes special prices, so don’t forget to enter it when ordering a dedicated server.

Join us!

p.s. Remember — the number of activations for the code 11-SALE-11 is limited. It makes sense to hurry!