Ultrafast NVMe Xeon-E Servers Available to Order!

New servers alert – high-speed servers with ultimately fast NVMe disks are available to order. Special NVMe SSDs provide transfer speeds of more than 3000Mb/s – almost 10 times faster than traditional SSDs and 30-50 times faster than hard drives!

Fast storage needs powerful processors, so we use Intel Xeon E-2136 and E-2236 platforms for NVMe servers. These CPUs represent the development of the previous Xeon E3 line, providing much faster data transfer with memory and other components, and also feature 6 cores (12 threads) – one and a half times more than traditional Xeon E3!

With Intel Turbo Boost hardware acceleration from a standard 3.3GHz to 4.5GHz, paired with 64Gb DDR4 ECC memory, you get a platform with computing performance comparable to mid-range Intel Scalable Xeon models. Impressive!

What does this mean for our users? Thanks to the hurricane-speed transfer of data through NVMe and ultrafast CPUs, the performance of applications is noticeably higher – sometimes even tens of times better. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for databases and modern CMS, allowing the server to accommodate a larger number of requests, resulting in a better user experience.

Servers with NVMe storage are already available in several data centers across Europe and the USA at an impressive price – only EUR99.90 per month for a platform with Xeon E-2136, 64Gb DDR4 ECC, and 2x500Gb NVMe. Order your new NVMe server now! – installation takes just a few minutes.

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