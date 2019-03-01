Spring Promotion — 50% Off on SSD VDS!

Winter has ended, and we are increasingly greeted by warm sunshine and pleasant spring weather. It’s the perfect time to harness new energy to implement new projects and improve existing ones — of course, based on our high-speed SSD VDS available in eight wonderful data centers around the world!

Virtual servers with fast, redundant SSD storage and unlimited Internet connectivity can be used for virtually any tasks — for hosting websites, setting up a personal VPN server, creating a continuously accessible remote workspace, developing and testing software, data storage, and so on — it’s impossible to list all possible options. Moreover, using SSD VDS is accessible for both beginners and advanced users: user-friendly free and commercial server management panels, support for Docker and Kubernetes, a wide choice of operating systems, complete control and data security — all included.

Now let’s move on to the most exciting part — our spring sale. As always, to receive a discount of a whole 50%, simply choose the right SSD VDS tariff, decide on a data center, and then enter the special coupon code SPRING2019 at checkout.

Want to save even more? There’s a way! To do this, select a longer rental period for the SSD VDS when ordering — three months, six months, or a year. The discount will be even bigger!

Please note — the sale starts on March 1 and ends on March 15, 2019. The number of promotional products is limited, so it makes sense to hurry. Detailed terms of the sale are, as always, in the promotional products section.

Join us!