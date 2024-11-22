ITLDC Black Friday is Here! 🎉 Suit Up for the Legendary Deals!

Kids, this is the story of how I met… the best Black Friday deals ever. And believe me, at ITLDC, we don’t just go big – we go legen… wait for it… dary! 🕶️ From November 22, to December 02, 23:59 UTC, ITLDC’s Black Friday extravaganza is ON, and this year, we’re making it ridiculously easy to save. Forget about hunting down codes or remembering to click “apply” – all the discounts are baked right into the system. Just show up, grab your deal, and save big!

Here’s What We’ve Got in Store for You:

SSD/NVMe VDS Deals – Because, Why Not Go Big?

Our VDS deals are ready to suit up and deliver some serious savings. Whether you need a short-term boost or a full-year powerhouse, we’ve got the deal for you:

Order for 3 Months : Get 15% off – a nice little taste of savings to get you started.

: Get – a nice little taste of savings to get you started. Order for 6 Months : Boom! That’s 25% off right there.

: Boom! That’s right there. Order for 12 Months: The ultimate – 45% off on both new orders and renewals! That’s like getting half the year free. (Your wallet’s going to thank you.)

Dedicated Server Deals for Heavyweights – Because Legends Deserve Their Own Hardware

If you’re looking to go all in with a dedicated server, we’ve got you covered with a no-nonsense Black Friday deal:

Order a New Bare Metal Server for 6 Months: You’ll save 15%. Whether you’re powering up a major project or getting serious about growth, now’s the time to take the plunge.

Why Wait? Legendary Deals Don’t Wait for Anyone! 🕒

This Black Friday, we’re taking the hassle out of saving. No coupon codes, no fine print surprises – just straightforward discounts on the best VDS and dedicated server setups out there. And did we mention that some discounts are for both new orders and renewals? Yep, that’s right! You can keep the good times rolling for the whole year with just one click.

Starting November 22, 00:00 UTC, it’s 3-2-1, GO TIME! Grab your deals, lock in your savings, and get ready to make this the best Black Friday yet. Because kids, when we say legendary deals, we mean it. Don’t just stand there – suit up and make the most of these Black Friday savings!

Stay legendary and save like a pro!