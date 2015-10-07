Opinion: WordPress — Where to Host, Which Plugins and Themes to Use

Many active internet users are well-acquainted with WordPress, a versatile content management system for personal blogs. It has evolved beyond just a blogging tool—now serving various themed websites from business cards to online stores and news portals. The ease of installation and extensive community support contribute to its popularity. With countless modern and responsive templates and thousands of extensions—both free and commercial—WordPress meets diverse requirements.

Choosing Your Hosting

After selecting WordPress as your CMS, the next step is to choose the right hosting option:

Dedicated server : Ideal for high-traffic sites that expect thousands of users daily.

: Ideal for high-traffic sites that expect thousands of users daily. Regular hosting : The simplest option, allowing direct installation of WordPress from the control panel.

: The simplest option, allowing direct installation of WordPress from the control panel. SSD VDS: Often the most optimal choice, offering a dedicated IP, custom software, and superior performance. Scaling resources is straightforward with VDS—just adjust the tariff plan and reboot.

Control Panels for VDS Management

Contrary to outdated beliefs, managing a VDS is accessible for those unfamiliar with Linux. Many control panels, such as:

These panels are easy to install, typically requiring just one or two commands, and technical support can set them up quickly.

DNS Options

With VDS or dedicated servers, another consideration is DNS. ITLDC offers users free access to its own DNS hosting, with fast and geographically distributed servers. Other options include CloudFlare and Yandex Public DNS.

Installing WordPress

Installation is straightforward. Download the CMS from ru.wordpress.org, unzip it, and upload it via FTP. Access your site, enter the necessary details, and don’t forget to consult the WordPress documentation for guidance.

Selecting Themes

Given the increasing number of mobile users, prioritize responsive themes that perform well on all devices. A great paid theme option is Enfold from Themeforest, priced at $59, featuring a built-in page editor for easy customization.

Explore more themes in the official WordPress directory.

Recommended Plugins

For multilingual support, consider WordPress MultiLanguage, which simplifies managing localizations and editing pages in different languages. For SEO, the popular Seo by Yoast plugin assists with sitemap generation and SEO analysis.

Help with WordPress Development

Need assistance with your website? Contact the author, Maksim Milekhina, for consultation. You can reach Maksim on Skype at smartik_mm for website refinement, support, and SEO optimization consultations.