New Location — US2.EWR, New Jersey

We are expanding the geography of our sites — a new ITLDC location has been launched in the USA, in the state of New Jersey. US2.EWR is located in the New York Colocation Facility of the operator XO Communications in Secaucus.

The data center is just five kilometers from Manhattan, offering excellent connectivity and a high level of reliability. US2.EWR is a great choice for projects aimed at both Western Europe and the USA — the typical RTT to NL is 70-80ms, and to Los Angeles — 55-60ms. We recommend it!

Traditionally, we use only our own equipment and resources — servers, routers, switches, IP addresses, and management systems. This ensures a high level of service quality and availability. The US2.EWR location is primarily intended for our mass product — high-speed SSD VDS based on KVM/QEMU technology.

We are offering discounts for ordering SSD VDS at this location! Register at my.itldc.com and use the coupon NEWYORK to receive a permanent 40% discount on VDS of any configuration. The number of promotional services is limited, so we recommend acting quickly 🙂

Join us!